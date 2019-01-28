Supreme Court declines to apply assumption of risk

The Supreme Court circumscribed the common-law doctrine of implied primary assumption of risk in two cases issued Wednesday, Jan. 23, both of which affirmed the Court of Appeals and allowed the cases to proceed.

Drawing a line in the snow, the court refused to apply the doctrine to a negligence claim for injuries arising out of recreational downhill skiing and snowboarding. In a companion case, it declined to apply the doctrine to negligence claims arising out of the operation or patronage of a bar.

Primary assumption of the risk, if applied, negates a duty of care and therefore precludes a determination of negligence. That is inconsistent with the comparative fault statute, which requires that liability be apportioned. It requires that the plaintiff have actual knowledge of the specific risk that he or she is undertaking.

The cases mean that the doctrine still applies but will be limited to facts covered by existing precedent, which are mostly recreational activities where the risk of injury is inherent to the activity, such as falling on ice, said attorney Wil Fluegel, who represented an injured ski instructor. In contrast, the cases decided by the court last week involved quite unexpected mechanisms of injury, Fluegel said. The holdings are a “measured application of common sense,” he said.

Loathe to extend or overrule

Julie Soderberg, a ski instructor at Spirit Mountain in Duluth, was in the “slow skiing area” giving a lesson to a child. Lucas Anderson was snowboarding on the next trail when he made a 180-degree blind turn and landed on Soderberg. She sustained a concussion, torn ACL, a compression fracture in her back and a dissected carotid artery that required vascular surgery. She also had a concussion, a cervical spine injury, a temporomandibular joint injury and hearing loss.

The District Court granted summary judgment to Anderson, and the Court of Appeals reversed because genuine issues of material fact exist as to whether the appellant appreciated the specific risk of harm that caused her injuries and respondent’s actions enlarged the inherent risk of skiing. The Supreme Court affirmed but on other grounds, refusing to apply the doctrine.

To do so would relieve skiers and snowboarders of any duty of care owed to others while engaged in their activity, wrote Justice David Lillehaug for the unanimous court. (Justice G. Barry Anderson recused.) It declined to do so for three reasons.

First, the record does not substantiate that injurious collisions between skiers are so frequent and damaging that they must be considered inherent in the sport, the court said.

Second, the court said, “even though today we do not overrule our precedent regarding flying sports objects and slippery rinks, we are loathe to extend the doctrine of primary assumption to yet another activity.” It noted that the “nationwide trend” has been toward the abolition or limitation of the doctrine.

Third, the court said, “no evidence in the record suggests that the prospect of negligent patrons being held liable chills participation in skiing and snowboarding.”

At the same time, the court said, it was “extremely reluctant to overrule our precedent.” However, it did overrule a Court of Appeals decision, Peterson ex rel. Peterson v. Donohue, applying the doctrine to actions between skiers.

James Balmer of Duluth, who represented Soderberg, called the case an unadulterated success for his client and also said that skiing injury cases are very difficult to win, and this decision should clear a path for future plaintiffs.

No good reason to extend rule

The doctrine has never been applied in Minnesota to a case of innkeeper liability or an illegal liquor sale and it won’t be, the court decided in Henson, et al. v. Uptown Drink, where an off-duty bar employee was fatally injured when he fell while helping other bar employees eject an aggressive patron from a Minneapolis bar. The decedent’s family brought claims for innkeeper negligence and under the dram shop act for an illegal liquor sale.

“We see no good reason to extend the doctrine to preclude liability for injuries arising out of the operation and patronage of bars,” said the unanimous court in an opinion also written by Lillehaug. (Justice Margaret Chutich recused.) Innkeeper negligence is premised upon notice of the threat, opportunity to protect the injured patron, failure to take reasonable steps to do so and foreseeability of the injury, said the court. These elements “sufficiently mark” the duty of innkeepers to prevent injuries, the court said. In this case, foreseeability is a question for the fact-finder, the court said.

Similarly, the question of the causal link between the liquor sale and the death of the bar employee is for the jury. “A reasonable fact-finder could determine that [the patron’s] intoxication, violent outburst, and subsequent physical resistance, taken together, were the proximate cause of the fall that killed Henson,” the court said.

