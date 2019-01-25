Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Court of Appeals affirms Bair Hugger case dismissals
3M’s headquarters campus is in Maplewood. (File photo)
3M’s headquarters campus is in Maplewood. (File photo)

Court of Appeals affirms Bair Hugger case dismissals

By: Barbara L. Jones January 25, 2019 0

The multidistrict litigation against 3M over the patient warming device known as the Bair Hugger was set back earlier this month when the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of 61 state court cases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo