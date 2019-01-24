Bar Buzz: Tom Johnson Day

January 22 was Tom Johnson Day in Minneapolis at the behest of Mayor Jacob Frey, who noted the former Hennepin County Attorney’s significant endeavors.

Those endeavors also included founding the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, which provided a way for all the participants in the criminal justice system to talk to each other. Johnson started the organization more than thirty years ago and it has since implemented policy changes in disparate areas including police and prosecution.

It provided a way for independent organizations and agencies to talk together and solve problems, said Mark Thompson, assistant Hennepin County administrator.

It was the first organization of its kind, which is now institutionalized through the National Institute of Corrections, Thompson said.

“Johnson said we need to talk about criminal justice and how to move the ball forward,” he said.