Bar Buzz: Gordon to step down from Mitchell Hamline administration

Mark Gordon, president and dean of Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul announced last week that he will leave the school on June 30. Gordon has been dean since 2015, the year that the school was created through the merger of William Mitchell College of Law and Hamline University School of Law.

Gordon plans a one-year sabbatical to study issues of disadvantaged youth and higher education and then a return to the school as a tenured professor.

In a letter to alumni, he said, “[M]y passion is the way that higher education can be a springboard that enables people to transform their lives. I love the idea of spending time during my sabbatical year looking in more depth at these issues and getting more involved both locally and nationally with them. And I encourage any of you who have experience in this area (with teens aging out of foster care, with helping people from disadvantaged backgrounds to access higher education) to please share with me (if you are so inclined) your thoughts and ideas about ways I can most make a meaningful contribution in this area.”