Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Buzz / Bar Buzz: It’s closing time

Bar Buzz: It’s closing time

By: Minnesota Lawyer January 17, 2019 0

The Southdale Courthouse will close permanently at the end of the day on Friday, Feb. 1. Starting Monday, Feb. 4, misdemeanor criminal and traffic cases that would have been scheduled for court at Southdale will be moved to Ridgedale and two downtown Minneapolis locations: the Hennepin County Government Center and Public Safety Facility.

There will be no court calendars or payments accepted at the Southdale Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 1.

Cases prosecuted by the following jurisdictions will move to new court locations:

—Bloomington, Metropolitan Airport Commission (Minneapolis/St.Paul International Airport), and Richfield cases will go to the Hennepin County Government Center and Public Safety Facility.

—Edina and St. Louis Park cases will go to the Ridgedale court location.

—Also, as a result of the restructure, Golden Valley, Plymouth, and Maple Grove cases will move from the Ridgedale to the Brookdale court location.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo