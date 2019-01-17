Bar Buzz: It’s closing time

The Southdale Courthouse will close permanently at the end of the day on Friday, Feb. 1. Starting Monday, Feb. 4, misdemeanor criminal and traffic cases that would have been scheduled for court at Southdale will be moved to Ridgedale and two downtown Minneapolis locations: the Hennepin County Government Center and Public Safety Facility.

There will be no court calendars or payments accepted at the Southdale Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 1.

Cases prosecuted by the following jurisdictions will move to new court locations:

—Bloomington, Metropolitan Airport Commission (Minneapolis/St.Paul International Airport), and Richfield cases will go to the Hennepin County Government Center and Public Safety Facility.

—Edina and St. Louis Park cases will go to the Ridgedale court location.

—Also, as a result of the restructure, Golden Valley, Plymouth, and Maple Grove cases will move from the Ridgedale to the Brookdale court location.