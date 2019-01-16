Pay squeeze at U.S. District Court amid shutdown

Minnesota’s U.S. District Court has received a one-week reprieve from requiring its 223 employees to work without pay because of the federal government’s partial shutdown.

Chief Judge John R. Tunheim said in an interview Monday that, by scrimping and saving, his court had kept enough money around to pay employees through Friday. After that, the money was expected to be gone and workers were to go unpaid as of Monday, Jan. 21.

That changed Tuesday, when Tunheim learned that the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts had collected enough money to keep employees’ on full-pay status through Jan. 25, one additional week.

If the shutdown is not resolved by then, workers will go unpaid starting Jan. 28. All of them would be required to work without a salary until the shutdown is resolved, Tunheim said, because he has declared them all essential staff.

However, the judge said the court is willing to work with employees who need assistance. During their non-pay status, he said, any employee who takes leave for any reason, including sick leave, will be placed on furlough status.

“It’s difficult, everyone has payments they have to make,” Tunheim said. “We just hope that it ends soon.”

Since the federal government went into partial shutdown on Dec. 22, Tunheim said, employees have been paid from court filing fees and through canceled trips and training. Money saved by forestalling building and repair contracts and by leaving unfilled positions open has also been used to pay salaries.

Shutdown’s impact

On Monday, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans updated the House Ways and Means Committee on the effect the shutdown is having in Minnesota.

Minnesota receives about $1 billion a month in federal grants to pay for Medicaid, Temporary Assistance of Needy Families, veterans’ health care and school lunches, among many other programs.

Frans said that Minnesota State Colleges and Universities receive significant grant funds from the U.S. Department of Justice, which is one of the shuttered federal agencies. But Frans said he has not yet heard that there have been any serious disruptions to those funds as yet.

Because the shutdown means that DOJ offices including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorneys’ and U.S. Marshal’s offices have no funding, their essential employees are already working without pay, Frans said.

So are employees at the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the U.S. Coast Guard, Transportation Safety Administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Workers at various organizations deemed non-critical have been furloughed, Frans said.

Tunheim said that U.S. Marshal’s office had no reserves or fees to fall back on and its workers have been providing security in U.S. District Court without pay since December. DOJ criminal prosecutors in his court also are considered essential and have worked without pay throughout the shutdown.

Most of the DOJ’s civil case lawyers are furloughed, the judge said. But even some of them are working for free. “It just depends on the nature of what cases they are working on,” Tunheim said.

On the criminal side, the system must continue to function because of constitutional requirements for speedy trials and because people are being detained, Tunheim said.

“We can’t wait,” he said. “So everyone is working. And everyone is using their best judgment as to which cases to put off for a while and which to go forward with. That’s just what we have to do.”

Tunheim noted that the U.S. Marshal’s office, which is responsible for housing and transporting federal inmates, is in yet another bind because it contracts with Minnesota counties to temporarily jail federal inmates who are going through trial. Sherburne County is the largest such federal contractor in the state, he said.

“I don’t think any payments are being made there,” he said. “But they’re still housing inmates, they’re feeding them, they’re guarding them without federal payments for the moment.”

Added Tunheim, “It’s a concern.”

Frans told Ways and Means members Monday that the state might end up reaching into its own wallet to help some beleaguered federally funded programs get through the shutdown.

At a separate Capitol press conference Tuesday, state Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office is “researching our legal remedies” and preparing to “make full use of the legal system” to ensure that the federal government’s contracts and its commitments to Minnesota are enforced.

However, Tunheim said, the federal court system is not a likely candidate for even temporary state assistance.

“I am not aware of any program where that is really conceivable,” the judge said. “We don’t have that kind of joint programming like some of the federal agencies have.”

The chief judge said that if a deal is reached soon to end the federal government shutdown, his office can weather the situation. But there is no immediate sign of it ending, and President Donald Trump on Jan. 4 hinted that it could go on for months or years.

If it stretches out much longer, Tunheim said, the challenges will grow increasingly intense. Already there is no money to pay jurors, he said.

“Every day there are new issues to deal with,” he said. “So it is taking a lot of time and effort to really address all the problems that this causes.”

The shutdown has imposed a hiring freeze on the federal judiciary, Tunheim said. Meanwhile, his court workers, while dedicated, can’t hold out forever. If they leave, he cannot replace them.

“It’s going to get increasingly difficult to even run the system after a period of time, because we will start losing employees,” Tunheim said. “We hope for a quick end to the shutdown.”

The American Bar Association is deeply concerned about the effects of the partial federal shutdown, especially on our federal courts and the administration of justice. We call on Congress and the administration to reach a solution that, at the very least, funds agencies not directly implicated in the controversy over a border wall.

The federal judiciary is essential to preserving constitutional democracy and the ABA has long advocated for its full and adequate funding. Due to the shutdown, funds for federal courts will run out next week. Immigration courts, which have no current funding and are already dealing with an 800,000-case backlog, have canceled more than 42,000 hearings, forcing people who have waited years for justice to wait even longer.

Keeping our courts open and running is not a political issue. Rather, it is essential to the protection of due process and the rule of law.

