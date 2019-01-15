Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Court: Statute defines ‘significant’ relationship

Court: Statute defines ‘significant’ relationship

By: Barbara L. Jones January 15, 2019 0

The definitions of “significant romantic or sexual relationship” from the Domestic Abuse Act are incorporated into the felony domestic assault statute, the Supreme Court said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo