People and Practices recognizes new hires and promotions. Submissions are encouraged.

People and Practices: Jan. 10

By: Minnesota Lawyer January 10, 2019 0

Dykema announced that Kristina H. Kaluza has been elected partner. Kaluza represents companies and individuals in state and federal courts and focuses her practice on general commercial litigation, employment law, and financial services litigation.****

Stinson Leonard Street has elected three new partners in the firm’s Minneapolis office.

Jason Engelhart represents clients in the health care industry, including health plans, health care providers, management services organizations and health IT vendors.

Sharon Markowitz focuses her practice on complex, high-exposure cases and matters involving quantitative analysis in the areas of financial services litigation, appellate litigation, anti-trust litigation and class actions.

Matt Tews practices in the firm’s Employment and Labor Law Division, where he helps both unionized and union-free employers of all sizes in preparing and handling complex employment and traditional labor law issues.

