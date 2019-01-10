Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Buzz / Bar Buzz: Out with the old, in with the new
(Staff photos: Kevin Featherly)
(Staff photos: Kevin Featherly)

Bar Buzz: Out with the old, in with the new

By: Minnesota Lawyer January 10, 2019 0

A workman at the Capitol removed Lori Swanson’s name from the entrance to the attorney general’s Capitol office at exactly 12:01 p.m. Jan. 7. A half-hour later, he put up a new sign bearing Keith Ellison’s name.

During his brief inaugural speech at St. Paul’s Fitzgerald Theater earlier that day, Ellison pledged to reduce drug prices and to help Minnesotans “afford their lives.”

The AG’s office will be a place where everybody counts and everybody matters,  Ellison promised, adding: “I’m on your side.”

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo