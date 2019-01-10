Bar Buzz: Out with the old, in with the new

A workman at the Capitol removed Lori Swanson’s name from the entrance to the attorney general’s Capitol office at exactly 12:01 p.m. Jan. 7. A half-hour later, he put up a new sign bearing Keith Ellison’s name.

During his brief inaugural speech at St. Paul’s Fitzgerald Theater earlier that day, Ellison pledged to reduce drug prices and to help Minnesotans “afford their lives.”

The AG’s office will be a place where everybody counts and everybody matters, Ellison promised, adding: “I’m on your side.”