Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Felons’ restored rights top election-reform package
Secretary of State Steve Simon unveils his “Investing in Democracy” initiative at a Jan. 3 press conference. Restoring voting rights to felons who are no longer incarcerated is one element of the plan. Rep. Ray Dehn, DFL-Minneapolis, who is authoring a vote restoration bill, looks on at right. (Photo courtesy of The Uptake)
Secretary of State Steve Simon unveils his “Investing in Democracy” initiative at a Jan. 3 press conference. Restoring voting rights to felons who are no longer incarcerated is one element of the plan. Rep. Ray Dehn, DFL-Minneapolis, who is authoring a vote restoration bill, looks on at right. (Photo courtesy of The Uptake)

Felons’ restored rights top election-reform package

By: Kevin Featherly January 9, 2019 0

DFL Rep. Ray Dehn, a former convicted burglar, said a package of voting reforms is part of a push "to re-enfranchise people as much as we can once they get out of being locked up.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo