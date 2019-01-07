Quantcast
No attorney fees owed for subro recovery

No attorney fees owed for subro recovery

By: Barbara L. Jones January 7, 2019

An ERISA health insurer is not obliged to pay attorney fees to a plaintiff’s lawyer who recovered the insurer’s subrogation claim

