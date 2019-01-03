Judge says 7,600 pages on Amazon proposal sufficed

Government watchdog Public Record Media has lost its attempt to force the state to reveal Minnesota’s failed bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.

The plaintiff sought to disclose the bid so citizens could find out what taxpayer-funded financial incentives state government promised the company, Ehling said. The lawsuit asked for information supplied by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to Greater MSP, which submitted the proposal to Amazon. DEED said that it did not have a copy of the proposal submitted to Amazon and that documents were supplied through a file-sharing system called the Box. DEED did supply more than 7,600 pages of documents to Public Record Media.

The defendants moved to dismiss the case, and Ramsey County District Court Judge Leonardo Castro agreed.

The court treated the defendants’ motion to dismiss as a motion for summary judgment and ruled that the Amazon proposal itself, prepared by Greater MSP, was not subject to the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. “DEED has established that all data that DEED collected, created, received, maintained or disseminated that concerned the Proposal was produced to PRM. DEED has satisfied its obligation to produce all government data to PRM,” Castro wrote.