Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Buzz / Bar Buzz: John Keller named chief deputy attorney general in Minnesota
John Keller has worked at the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota since 1998. (Submitted photo)
John Keller has worked at the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota since 1998. (Submitted photo)

Bar Buzz: John Keller named chief deputy attorney general in Minnesota

By: The Associated Press January 3, 2019 0

A longtime attorney for a nonprofit has been named chief deputy attorney general in Minnesota.

Attorney General-elect Keith Ellison announced Friday that John Keller will serve as the second-ranking attorney in the office. Keller has worked at the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota since 1998 and has been the group’s executive director since 2005.

Keller received his law degree from Hamline University in 1996. He worked at the League of Minnesota Cities and the Minnesota Court of Appeals before joining the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.

Ellison says Keller has a “deep grassroots understanding of the struggles that all Minnesotans face.”

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo