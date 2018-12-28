2018’s top stories at the State Capitol

We don’t know any better way to introduce the top legislative stories in 2018—yet another year filled with overawed gasps and stern declarations that “I’ve never seen it this bad”—than to let the year tell its own story.

So here goes.

Omnibus Prime’s fall

The megabill known as Omnibus Prime got its name from the robot superhero character in the “Transformer” movies. Optimus Prime leads the Autobot Force in the action films. Or so we’re told.

Yet excepting the handful of legislative leaders and committee chairs who willed the 985-page behemoth into existence, it’s unlikely many saw Omnibus Prime as a heroic assemblage. Its detractors included its worst possible enemy—Gov. Mark Dayton, who on May 23 angrily vetoed the massive supplemental budget bill.

“This terrible bill and the resulting veto are your creations,” Dayton told the GOP majority in his veto letter. “Never have I seen a legislative session so badly mismanaged, less transparent and more beholden to monied special interests.”

With that, Dayton wiped out the bulk of legislation passed for all of 2018. That included $2.9 million for the Guardian ad Litem Board, $6.6 million to fund the state prisons’ health care contract and a two-year extension of the state courts’ $2 technology filing fee. Plus, roughly, 984 pages of other stuff.

There’s a take-home lesson in Omnibus Prime’s fall, said David Schultz, the Hamline University political science professor and lawyer. “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket,” he said.

The House’s incoming Democratic leaders swear they won’t. GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said he too will consider avoiding any repeat of the Omnibus Prime saga.

The Legislature opens for business on Jan. 8. We shall see soon enough.

Dayton’s health

It was only mildly surprising that Minnesota’s governor was off the radar screen for so long in late 2018. He’d told reporters he was in semi-retirement after the legislative session ended, and it was known that spinal fusion surgery had him laid up for a while. While he was making no public appearances, reporters got regular missives from his office—datelined “St. Paul”—saying Dayton was meeting with commissioners and staff almost daily.

What went largely unstated—with an exception of a reference buried in a release about Dayton’s annual trick-or-treaters event—was that those meetings were conducted around Dayton’s hospital bed.

Turns out he was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic for about 40 days following serious surgical complications, one of which involved reopening and cleaning an infected surgical wound. The reason he was gone so long, Dayton said Nov. 15, was that his lungs became damaged, affecting his mobility.

Since then further details have surfaced. MPR News reported the governor spent time in intensive care “with his kidneys failing and his lungs filling up with liquid.” Yet, as Dayton told reporters in November, he never relinquished duties to his Republican lieutenant governor, Michelle Fischbach, except for the brief hours when he was under general anesthesia.

Schultz said the episode suggests that Minnesota needs its own version of the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment. That 1967 change, approved in the wake of John Kennedy’s assassination, lays out a succession of power for an executive who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” because of either temporary or permanent incapacitation.

”Luckily, we had no major emergencies during that period,” Schultz said. “But we are not always going to be that lucky.”

#MeToo, 2?

In 2018, there was a lot of discussion about #MeToo—the movement that resulted in the ouster of Sen. Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, and Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, in late 2017.

But despite the formation of a subcommittee devoted to the topic, there was relatively little legislative action.

That was not for lack of trying, at least on the part of the House.

It reformed its internal harassment policy, for instance. And Majority Leader Joyce Peppin, R-Rogers, pushed hard on a bill to kill off the “severe or pervasive” judicial standard for sexual harassment—established by the Meritor Savings Bank v. Vinson decision—that has frozen out many sexual harassment claims in court.

Peppin shepherded the bill, which she authored, through two committees, then got the full House to vote 121-4 to tuck it into its omnibus public safety bill.

On the Senate side, however, action was tepid. U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley, R-St. Marys Point—a committee chair and who wrote the companion bill—let it quietly die. It almost certainly would have been vetoed with the rest of Omnibus Prime, anyway, even had she done more.

Rep. John Lesch, DFL-St. Paul, the incoming House Judiciary committee chair, said he expects it will be revived in 2019. Schultz agrees that the measure retains momentum.

“Especially with the way that suburban women dominated this election nationwide and statewide,” Schultz said, “you would think that that would be an issue that is ripe to come back again.”

Fischbach hangs in there

Sen./Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach got sued last January by a constituent who insisted that Fischbach’s determination to hold both seats deprived her Senate district of effective and legitimate representation.

Ramsey County Chief Judge John H. Guthmann dismissed that case for lacking both ripeness and standing. But later, after Fischbach cast some deciding votes on Senate floor bills, constituent Destiny Dusosky refiled her lawsuit.

Round 2 was still pending when the 2018 legislative session ended. Fischbach then resigned her Senate seat , took the oath of office as lieutenant governor and promptly signed on as a candidate to keep that job, this time as Tim Pawlenty’s running mate. But Pawlenty lost in the GOP primary.

Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, recently lamented the Dusosky suit’s inability to fulfill its ambition of being heard by the state Supreme Court. Had that happened, Bakk said, justice might have ruled in Dusosky’s favor. That would resolve the question—as Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, memorably phrased it—of whether an elected official can “occupy two seats with one butt.”

Schultz said he thinks Bakk is right; the high court might have sided with Dusosky—had the traveled that far and they Supreme Court accepted it. But he doubts that would have happened.

“I just don’t know who is going to have standing here to ever bring this suit,” Schultz said. “And I don’t think the DFL ever set up the standing issue well enough to get to the challenge.”

Gun legislation

If the presence of protesters were the standard, gun legislation was the hottest and most emotional ticket of 2018. But with a GOP-dominated legislative majority, it got nowhere.

Republicans countered with school-safety legislation that involved a lot of bullet-proof glass, training and school counselors. But even that failed to survive the big Dayton veto.

House Speaker-designate Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, told her progressive party’s faithful on election night that gun safety legislation is job one for 2019. With a DFL majority in the House, bills likely will get hearings without the parliamentary maneuvering that Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul, utilized to get two bills heard earlier this year.

It availed little. His bills—one for mandatory background checks, the other for gun-violence protective orders—were tabled and never revisited. Meanwhile, over in the Senate, a late floor move by Latz to amend gun legislation into Omnibus Prime got shot down as non-germane.

It is unclear whether Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, will relent and allow gun legislation to clear his Senate Judiciary committee in 2019. But Schultz wonders whether Limmer is even the Democrats’ biggest obstacle.

It is possible, Schultz said, that gun restrictions might be a bridge too far for incoming Gov. Tim Walz, an outstate former DFL congressman who once enjoyed an NRA “A” rating.

“It depends on how serious Walz is about his One Minnesota initiative,” Schultz said. “This potentially being a divisive issue in terms of the whole state, I just don’t know if that’s where he wants to go.”

Honorable mentions

There were as many legislative stories during the 2018 as there were provisions in its doomed megabill. Even more, because some bills actually got signed into law. Buy we’ll call out just three more.

Thissen’s Supreme. Rep. Paul Thissen, DFL-Minneapolis, perhaps the consensus choice as the smartest guy in whatever room he happens to enter, left the Legislature in 2018. He was appointed a state Supreme Court justice. The one-time House Speaker was first elected in 2002.

“Dayton rewards his allies and cements his legacy on the Minnesota Supreme Court,” Schultz said, summarizing the appointment.

Forfeiture bill stalls. Any bill that lists both Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, and her most vociferous critic, Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, is an eye-popper. Both signed onto a civil forfeiture reform bill by Rep. Jim Knoblach, R-St. Cloud.

The legislation would have put an official legislative “disfavored” stamp on law enforcement’s practice of seizing and selling property after lawful arrests and searches. But it ran into a buzz saw—the law enforcement community—which complained that the bill would have depleted already scarce financial resources. It eventually stalled.

Judiciary Chair Lesch, a plaintiff’s attorney, said forfeiture legislation is one of his top priorities for 2019.

Schultz thinks it still faces a bumpy road. “It’s something that has a lot of ideological support,” he said. “But it doesn’t have what I’ll call interest group support among the two most important and powerful constituencies here—county attorneys and the police.”

Freeway protests. The House Public Safety committee’s incoming chair, Rep. Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, put it succinctly when asked if we’ll see any freeway protester bills in 2019. “You’ll probably just find that we just don’t do that,” he said.

The legislation surfaced several times in 2017 and 2018. It would have made it a gross misdemeanor to block freeways or other mass transit ways during political protests. Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, was perhaps its biggest champion. But he won’t even be on Mariani’s committee next year.

“I think it’s over on that one,” Schultze said. “I just can’t see a scenario where that is going to get the support. It cleared the House and the Senate because of partisan control. I just don’t see that same support there anymore.”

