People and Practices: Dec. 27

Bodin will focus her practice on representing and consulting local governments throughout Minnesota on labor and employment matters.

Bodin graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School and is licensed to practice law in Minnesota. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in legal studies and sociology from the University of Wisconsin.

….

Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced that Ronald Amodeo has joined the firm as an expert advisor with Dorsey Health Strategies (DHS), a healthcare consulting firm affiliated with Dorsey & Whitney.

Amodeo was previously the Chief Innovation & Growth Officer at Regional Health in South Dakota. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Allegheny College, a Master’s degree in Information Design from Carnegie Mellon University and Ph.D. studies in History of Science and Technology from the University of Minnesota.

….

Fredrikson & Byron attorney Mercedes McFarland Jackson has been elected to a three-year term as a member of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

….

The Wisconsin-based law firm of DeWitt Ross & Stevens S.C., and its Minneapolis affiliate DeWitt Mackall Crounse & Moore S.C. (DeWitt), today announced that the Intellectual Property (IP) law firm of Nikolai & Mersereau, P.A., has combined its practice with DeWitt’s.

Attorneys Thomas J. Nikolai, James T. Nikolai and Charles G. Mersereau, along with their three staff members, have joined DeWitt’s Minneapolis office.

….

Eckberg Lammers is happy to announce the addition of Derek Archambault as it continues to expand its Municipal Law group. Archambault will focus his practice on criminal prosecution. Archambault is a graduate of University of St. Thomas School of Law.

….

Faegre Baker Daniels has promoted eight associates to counsel, including three in Minneapolis. They Angela Fogt, who counsels nonprofit organizations on governance, tax-compliance, grantmaking, and international outreach; John McIntire, who helps clients implement intellectual property strategies, specializing in patent drafting and prosecution, patent invalidity and non-infringement investigations and opinions; and Julie Wahlstrand represents clients in complex intellectual property litigation across various technologies, including disc drives, fiber optics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Faegre Baker Daniels has also named 15 new partners, eight in Minneapolis.

Linnea Eiden advises clients on corporate debt finance. She represents corporate borrowers, private equity funds, hedge funds and lenders in secured and unsecured finance transactions.

C.J. Harayda represents clients in bankruptcy and insolvency-related matters and proceedings.

Jeff Justman is a legal strategist and advocate who represents clients in securities and shareholder litigation and appellate matters in courts across the country.

Braden Katterheinrich helps clients protect and evaluate their intellectual property assets — leveraging past experience as in-house counsel for a global technology company.

Kristin Jones Pierre advises management nationwide on complex labor and employment workplace matters, including identifying long-term strategies and best practices to reduce employment-related legal risks while meeting business needs.

Peter Routhier is an intellectual property lawyer focused on copyright and trademark law.

Sean Somermeyer represents employers—particularly colleges and universities—both in litigation and advising on complex issues.

Tyler Young is a legal strategist and litigator who defends businesses against complex class actions and protects their trade secrets.

Faegre Baker Daniels has also hired 30 new associates across the U.S. including 10 in Minneapolis.

Evan Bonnstetter practices with the firm’s insurance group. He received his law degree from Michigan State University College of Law in 2018, where he graduated summa cum laude. He earned his undergraduate degree from University of Wisconsin, Madison in 2013.

Rachel Cardwell practices with the firm’s business litigation group. She received her law degree from University of Minnesota Law School in 2018, where she graduated cum laude. She earned both her master’s and undergraduate degrees from The University of Texas at Arlington in 2015 and 2013.

Isabelle Chammas practices with the firm’s product liability group. She received her law degree from University of North Carolina School of Law in 2018 and her undergraduate degree from University of Virginia in 2011, where she graduated with distinction.

Bethany Davidson practices with the firm’s finance and restructuring group. She received her law degree from University of Minnesota Law School in 2018, where she graduated cum laude. She earned her undergraduate degree from Gustavus Adolphus College in 2015, where she graduated summa cum laude.

Jesse Goldfarb practices with the firm’s real estate group. He received his law degree from University of Minnesota Law School in 2018, where he graduated cum laude. He earned his undergraduate degree from Kenyon College in 2013, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Sara Lewenstein practices with the firm’s labor and employment group. She earned her law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School in 2018 and her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College in 2015, where she graduated magna cum laude.

Andrea Savageau practices with the firm’s intellectual property group. She received her law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 2017, where she graduated magna cum laude. She earned her undergraduate degree from University of Minnesota in 2008.

Miranda Slaght practices with the firm’s real estate group. She received her law degree from University of Minnesota Law School in 2018, where she graduated cum laude. She earned her undergraduate degree from University of Minnesota in 2015, where she graduated cum laude.

Adam Smith practices with the firm’s corporate group. He received his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2018 and his undergraduate degree from Patrick Henry College in 2013, where he graduated with high honors.

Kareem Tawfic practices with the firm’s corporate group. He received his law degree from University of Minnesota Law School in 2018 and his M.B.A. from University of Minnesota in 2017. He earned his undergraduate degree from Hamline University in 2014, where he graduated magna cum laude.

….

Jones Day announced that Erin Sindberg Porter has joined the Firm’s Minneapolis office as a partner in its Business & Tort Litigation Practice.

An experienced trial lawyer with more than a decade of experience litigating complex commercial cases, Sindberg Porter has counseled clients facing civil litigation, criminal prosecutions, and government investigations. She previously was with Greene Espel.

….

Amran A. Farah and Davida S. Williams have joined Greene Espel. Farah is a 2013 graduate of Hamline University School of Law and Williams is a 2015 graduate of Harvard Law School.

The law firm of Flaherty & Hood, P.A. announces that Chelsea Bodin is the newest member of its legal team.