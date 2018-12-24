Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Clinic focuses on religious appeals
In the fall and spring semesters, Professor Thomas Berg selects two students to receive a case to work on under his close guidance. (University of St. Thomas photo)
In the fall and spring semesters, Professor Thomas Berg selects two students to receive a case to work on under his close guidance. (University of St. Thomas photo)

Clinic focuses on religious appeals

By: Dick Dahl December 24, 2018 0

Is the so-called “parsonage allowance” unconstitutional because it favors religion by allowing ministers to exclude from their income (and thus avoid paying taxes on) the value of church-provided housing?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo