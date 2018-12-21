Capital security committee seeks more money

The Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security is asking the Legislature for $25 million for Capitol complex safety upgrades that were denied in the 2018 bonding bill.

Meanwhile, an Administration Department official told committee members last week, that agency is plowing ahead on the $10 million worth of security upgrades that did get funding.

The committee unanimously adopted its annual report to the Legislature on Dec. 18, which includes a recommendation for the additional funding. The request will face steep competition from state agencies, all of which must get their two-year budgets approved next year.

Chris Guevin, the department’s facilities management director, gave committee members an update on the long-delayed project. Some of what he said was public. But after a short presentation, the meeting went into closed session and the project’s details were discussed secretly.

What is known is that scaled-back security enhancements at nine locations on the Capitol complex—including the Judicial Center—were financed last session and are moving forward.

Specific enhancements are not being publicized. But Administration Department officials have said they involve things like attack-resistant bollards, bulletproof glass, security badge card readers and additional security kiosks and emergency call stations, among other improvements.

Guevin’s agency, which functions as landlord and maintenance team for state-owned buildings, wanted $33.5 million in security upgrades spread across 13 locations in 2018. Less than one-third of that request came through.

Still, that was still something of a triumph. Two previous bonding requests for the same project—one for $26.5 million in 2016 and a scaled-back $18.5 million request in 2017—were flatly rejected.

That doesn’t mean officials aren’t worried about skimping on safety. “The absence of full funding for the security upgrades leaves over half of the complex population and building square footage without programmed physical security improvements,” the committee’s report to the Legislature states.

The full 2018 request provided $24.4 million in bonds to finance security upgrades in the nine locations; of that total just $10 million—41 percent of that request—was approved. Another $9.1 million general fund allocation sought for upgrades at four additional buildings was entirely denied.

Guevin told the advisory committee that Miller Dunwiddie, an architectural and construction firm that completed the project’s predesign work in 2017, was awarded a $1.1 million contract on Sept. 26 to redo some of its work.

The new contract covers costs of “revalidation and reduced scoping” for the scaled-back project, he said. It also finances project administration and construction management through the life of the project, Guevin said. The contract leaves just $8.9 million for actual upgrades, he said.

As currently financed, the project is expected to wrap by the fall of 2020, Guevin said.

“That assumes only $10 million—no additional funding,” he told committee members. “If we do happen to receive additional funds, that would extend the project time frame.”

What’s in, what’s out

The locations approved for security enhancements are all near the Capitol in St. Paul. They include:

Buildings denied funding were ineligible for general obligations bonds because they were not originally built using bond money, Guevin said. That’s why general fund cash was sought to pay those costs. All of that money was excluded from the 2018 bonding bill.

Buildings on the rejected list—assuming no new funding next year—include:

Andersen Building , 540 Cedar St. This is the Department of Human Services headquarters.

, 540 Cedar St. This is the Department of Human Services headquarters. Freeman Office Building , 625 N. Robert St. The departments of Human Rights and Health have offices here, as does the Board of Animal Health.

625 N. Robert St. The departments of Human Rights and Health have offices here, as does the Board of Animal Health. Retirement Systems Building , 60 Empire Dr. The state’s pension funds are housed here, as is the Secretary of State’s business offices.

, 60 Empire Dr. The state’s pension funds are housed here, as is the Secretary of State’s business offices. Transportation Building, 395 John Ireland Blvd. The building houses MnDOT and the Administration Department’s central mail facility.

A shot at funding

Before the advisory committee’s public session closed, one of its members, Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, told members he thinks there is an appetite to fully fund the security upgrades next year.

The project was first outlined in 2013 and has been delayed several times as funding has fallen through. Each year it has been delayed, projected costs for construction have increased.

Limmer said he has had conversations with Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, and came away feeling there is “tremendous interest” in funding the whole thing.

“I don’t think it is the Legislature’s opinion that this would satisfy all of our security,” Limmer said of the $10 million appropriation. “I think Senator Senjem and his committee were convinced that it was a need. But with all of the other demands on the bonding bill, that’s as far as they could go for that year.”

Limmer said he would personally be willing to carry a bill to fund the balance.

“I’ll be your trusty lieutenant,” said Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, promising to co-author that appropriations bill.

