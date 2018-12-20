Bar Buzz: Restorative court begins Feb. 1

For those involved in the court system looking to move their lives along in 2019 may have an ally in a new court calendar at Hennepin County District Court that will use existing resources to restore participants to good health and law-abiding behavior.

Called Restorative Court, the new program will begin on Feb. 1, 2019 and will build on the HOMES and Community Court programs, which will end Jan. 31. Clients who are referred to the court will consult social workers and other providers to address needed services such as health care and housing. If a participant cooperates with services the criminal case against him may be resolved favorably.