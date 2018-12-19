Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Snubbing Trump; tragedy or comedy; Santa’s coming!
President Donald Trump speaks to Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, a South Dakota Republican, during a meeting with newly elected governors Dec. 13 in the Cabinet Room of the White House. From left, Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., Trump, Noem, and Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, R-Ohio. Minnesota’s governor-elect, Tim Walz, declined to attend. (AP photo)
President Donald Trump speaks to Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, a South Dakota Republican, during a meeting with newly elected governors Dec. 13 in the Cabinet Room of the White House. From left, Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., Trump, Noem, and Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, R-Ohio. Minnesota’s governor-elect, Tim Walz, declined to attend. (AP photo)

Capitol Retort: Snubbing Trump; tragedy or comedy; Santa’s coming!

By: Kevin Featherly December 19, 2018 0

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo