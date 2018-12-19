1 more step for sentence proposals

The Minnesota County Attorneys Association is giving its thumbs up to the seven Sentencing Guidelines Commission reforms that likely will be finalized this week.

But there is a caveat: The reforms cannot be retroactive, said Bob Small, the group’s executive director.

“To be clear, if there is any attempt at the Legislature to provide otherwise and make these modifications retroactive, the Minnesota County Attorneys Association would be opposing that attempt,” Small told commissioners on Dec. 13.

“That might end up meaning that we would oppose the modifications,” he said.

Small and his association are concerned because of the Minnesota Supreme Court’s 2017 State v. Kirby decision. That ruling applied the amelioration doctrine to Minnesota’s 2016 Drug Sentencing Reform Act. That meant one particular defendant — and potentially hundreds of others — needed resentencing to reflect newly lowered presumptive sentences for some drug offenses. Small said he doesn’t want that to happen to the new reforms.

As far as the commission goes, Small and his association have already got their wish. The changes specifically affect only criminal offenses taking place after Aug. 1, 2019, when the reforms go into effect.

While new commission guidelines take effect automatically, the Legislature can weigh in if it wants to review them. Lawmakers typically do that only to prevent one or more policy changes from taking place.

Still, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who represents prosecutors on the guidelines commission, hopes lawmakers do review these reforms. Not to dismantle them, he said, but to affirm them and demonstrate to the judiciary that non-retroactivity is the reformers’ intent.

“I just hope that the Legislature will support us and give us their imprimatur,” Orput said Monday. “Because we’ve worked really hard on these changes.”

Rep. Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge, introduced a bill in 2018 that would have clarified the Legislature’s stance to the courts on Kirby. It said that the amelioration doctrine would not apply to legislation unless the Legislature specifically says it should.

That bill was folded into an early version of the 2018 omnibus supplemental finance bill, but at some point during negotiations it was extracted. The final bill, in any case, was vetoed.

A new, similar Kirby bill could come this year, but the last one faced some DFL House opposition. In any event, during a budgeting session, it is not likely to be a high priority.

Reform package

Last week’s public hearing was the last chance for stakeholders to air their views on seven sentencing reforms that likely will be adopted Thursday during the commission’s final meeting of the year.

Those reforms include:

Decay policy. Decay is the time beyond which an offense’s criminal history score no longer figures in the sentencing of any new offense. For executed prison sentences, nothing changes here—decay still starts 15 years after the prison sentence expires. The reform affects probationary sentences for which a prison term is never executed. In that case, the offense would begin decaying 15 years after sentencing—rather than 15 years after probation. That would stop what some commissioners have called a perverse outcome in which offenders who serve out prison terms get a better deal than those who serve probation. “In my opinion, it is neither rational nor fair to penalize the probationer in that situation,” said Commission Chair Christopher Dietzen.

Decay is the time beyond which an offense’s criminal history score no longer figures in the sentencing of any new offense. For executed prison sentences, nothing changes here—decay still starts 15 years after the prison sentence expires. The reform affects probationary sentences for which a prison term is never executed. In that case, the offense would begin decaying 15 years after sentencing—rather than 15 years after probation. That would stop what some commissioners have called a perverse outcome in which offenders who serve out prison terms get a better deal than those who serve probation. “In my opinion, it is neither rational nor fair to penalize the probationer in that situation,” said Commission Chair Christopher Dietzen. One-half custody status point . Custody status points are a kind of Damocles’ sword that hangs over an offender during probation—it adds one point to the criminal history score, and thus potentially to prison time, if a new offense occurs. Currently a full point is automatically assessed on offenders regardless of their underlying crime’s severity. The reform package has several changes to how that works. In this case, if the previous offense rated only one-half of a point on the sentencing guidelines grid, only one-half of a custody status point would get assessed. “Lowering the custody status point from one point to one-half a custody point for those low-level offenses does save quite a bit of prison bed space,” said Commissioner Mark Wernick, a retired Hennepin County district court judge.

. Custody status points are a kind of Damocles’ sword that hangs over an offender during probation—it adds one point to the criminal history score, and thus potentially to prison time, if a new offense occurs. Currently a full point is automatically assessed on offenders regardless of their underlying crime’s severity. The reform package has several changes to how that works. In this case, if the previous offense rated only one-half of a point on the sentencing guidelines grid, only one-half of a custody status point would get assessed. “Lowering the custody status point from one point to one-half a custody point for those low-level offenses does save quite a bit of prison bed space,” said Commissioner Mark Wernick, a retired Hennepin County district court judge. Early discharge. In short, this reform means the custody status point goes away upon early discharge from probation. It restores a pre-2001 policy to say that an offender must be under supervision at the time a new offense gets committed for a custody status point to affect sentencing. That eliminates a problem in which people discharged early from probation still can get nailed with longer sentences after successfully completing probation and getting an early discharge.

In short, this reform means the custody status point goes away upon early discharge from probation. It restores a pre-2001 policy to say that an offender must be under supervision at the time a new offense gets committed for a custody status point to affect sentencing. That eliminates a problem in which people discharged early from probation still can get nailed with longer sentences after successfully completing probation and getting an early discharge. Stays of adjudication. This reform would eliminate the assignment of a custody status point for stays of adjudication.

This reform would eliminate the assignment of a custody status point for stays of adjudication. Status point waivers. This plan gives courts discretion to waive custody status points. If a judge grants a waiver, the offender’s criminal history score and presumptive sentence would be calculated without the status point. Waivers would be allowed only when offenders can show that public safety would not be compromised. For some higher severity level crimes, courts would not have this latitude. Judges would not be required to waive the point.

This plan gives courts discretion to waive custody status points. If a judge grants a waiver, the offender’s criminal history score and presumptive sentence would be calculated without the status point. Waivers would be allowed only when offenders can show that public safety would not be compromised. For some higher severity level crimes, courts would not have this latitude. Judges would not be required to waive the point. Severe violent offenses. These reforms establish increased sentences for second or subsequent severe violent offenses. The change would increase jail terms between one and three extra years, depending on the number of prior severe violent convictions. “Severe violent offenses” are defined on a list of 16 crimes that include everything from first-degree murder to first-degree arson. Most of those are crimes rated at severity level 8 and above. However, one Level 6 offense—second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm—also is included on the list. Adding a second Level 6 crime, fleeing a police officer causing severe harm, was considered but later dropped.

The seventh reform is a technical correction to policy involving misdemeanors.

Hard-won consensus

Besides Small, three advocates spoke at the Dec. 13 hearing. All were at least mildly critical of the draft proposals. One, Jewish Community Action member John Hall, suggested they were worse than nothing.

“On my team, we are all disappointed,” Hall said. “There is no relief in this whatsoever. This half a point is not even a token—it’s almost like an insult. I don’t understand it.”

However, Rev. Elliot Howard of the religious advocacy group ISAIAH, congratulated commissioners for reducing the custody status point’s impact. “This step alone will save hundreds from spending precious time locked up and will instead give them time to connect with people and community resources,” he said.

Still, he criticized the increased penalties for severe violent offenses, saying they won’t alleviate victims’ pain and will merely serve to increase the pain felt by others. “It will create more pain by increasing family separation,” Howard said, “this time through incarceration.”

Commissioners themselves are generally happy with the final package.

Wernick, though he advocated for eliminating custody status points altogether, said he supports the compromise changes. They will help reduce the demand for prison beds, he said, and that makes them worthwhile even if they fall short of his own goals.

“I am confident that this will get through the Legislature,” Wernick said. “That’s why you compromise—to make sure something does happen.”

Dietzen said that while commissioners saw a need to reform criminal history score policy, everyone understood that universal acceptance would be difficult to achieve. He congratulated members for their willingness to resolve their issues and vote for the package unanimously.

It would have been possible to hammer through a non-consensus proposal in a 6-5 vote, Dietzen said, but that would have been a bad outcome. “The product going to the Legislature is not as strong when you have that split vote,” Dietzen said. “If you have everyone behind it, then I think it’s good reform.”

