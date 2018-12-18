Sentence amended where expectations not ‘crystallized’

Quantcast
By: Barbara L. Jones December 18, 2018 0

A defendant’s sentence may be amended if the defendant has not developed a “crystallized expectation as to the finality of his sentence,” the Court of Appeals ruled in the case of State v. Franson on Dec. 10.

