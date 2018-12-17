Fischbach lawyer: It could’ve been worse

It will cost taxpayers more than $146,000 to defend former Senate President Michelle Fischbach, R-Paynesville, against a lawsuit that aimed to unseat her. But it could have been worse.

That’s according to Kevin Magnuson, one of Fischbach’s attorneys. He testified last week at a Senate subcommittee hearing while seeking public reimbursement for his firm’s work on the Fischbach case. He said the firm halved its usual rate as a favor to taxpayers.

After hearings in two committees over two days, the Senate Rules and Administration Committee on Dec. 11 voted 5-2 to have the Senate—and hence the public—pay Fischbach’s legal bills. Its two Democrats, Tom Bakk and Sandy Pappas, voted no.

Fischbach ascended to lieutenant governor on Dec. 13, 2017, after Al Franken was forced out of the U.S. Senate and former Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was tapped as his replacement.

By law, that automatically slid Fischbach over to lieutenant governor. But the GOP Senate president didn’t care to sink into obscurity as DFL Gov. Mark Dayton’s little-noticed lieutenant. She sought and received a legal opinion from Senate counsel Tom Bottern, which said she could keep both seats if she wanted to.

Anticipating a lawsuit over that decision, Fischbach retained Kelley Wolter & Scott in December 2017, Magnuson said. The same firm had defended the Legislature in its 2017 lawsuit against Dayton over his line-item vetoes.

The firm began billable work for Fischbach on Dec. 22, 2017, a day after media reports surfaced that Bakk, the Senate’s minority leader, considered a lawsuit likely, Magnuson said. On Jan. 12, the suit was filed.

A constituent from Fischbach’s district, Destiny Dusosky, sued Fischbach as an individual in her role as senator and Senate president. Dusosky contended the constitution forbade Fischbach from holding two elective offices at once and that her dual role robbed Dusosky of appropriate Senate representation. She sought an injunction removing Fischbach from the Senate.

That suit was tossed out in mid-February by Ramsey County Chief Judge John H. Guthmann for lacking both ripeness and standing. But Dusosky sued again on nearly identical grounds in mid-session, after the Senate passed several measures by one-vote majorities—votes for which Fischbach could be considered the deciding factor.

The second suit went nowhere and was rendered moot when the 2017 legislative session ended and Fischbach resigned from the Senate. She promptly accepted an invitation to be Tim Pawlenty’s running mate in the governor’s race, but they lost in the August primary.

On Dec. 10, Magnuson told the three-member Subcommittee on Litigation Expenses that his firm had slashed its usual billing rate to represent Fischbach.

“We cut our rates about 50 percent, understanding that this was litigation that ultimately would be paid for by taxpayers and that you had a responsibility to be judicious in your use of resources,” Magnuson told subcommittee members. He said his own $450-an-hour rate also was halved for the case.

Magnuson said the firm staffed up the Fischbach litigation about the way it normally does—just for less money. He noted that senior partner Doug Kelley performed considerable work guiding strategy, but billed for just a fraction of it.

“I think he billed about 30 hours,” Magnuson said. “But he wrote off 60 to 80 hours of work, just because he wanted to make sure the best work product was coming out of the office. And it’s an interesting case.”

Magnuson said that the firm budgeted the case for about $148,000; when it billed the Senate on Sept. 24, total fees were less than $147,000. The firm ended up absorbing a last-minute $3,340 invoice from David Herr, who helped as an outside consultant.

“His bill came in after we said we had given our final number and we didn’t feel like we could come back and say, ‘Oh, by the way, there is more,’” Magnuson said. “So our firm just ate that.”

To date, Magnuson told the subcommittee on Monday, the firm had not been paid for its work on the case.

‘Deep pockets’

Though he didn’t explain what he meant, Magnuson said his team legal saw Dusosky—a college maintenance worker and former local DFL Party chair in Fischbach’s district—as a litigant with “deep pockets.”

“She was not going to spare any expense,” Magnuson said. “This was a case that was lined up to try to get to the Minnesota Supreme Court.” Had Fischbach not resigned when she did, he said, the case would have rolled onward at far greater expense.

Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, a subcommittee member, said he had no quarrel with the rates charged by what he called the “high-quality” Kelley firm.

But taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for a suit that Fischbach could have avoided by resigning much sooner, he said.

“In my vernacular, she was trying to sit on two seats with one butt,” Latz said. “And you can’t do that. The constitution does not provide for that.”

The subcommittee approved the expense, 2-1, with Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, and incoming Senate President Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, voting yes. Latz voted no.

Final vote

The following day the bill was taken up by the full Senate Rules and Administration Committee, chaired by Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa.

There was some debate during that hearing, which lasted less than half an hour. Like Latz, Bakk argued that the taxpayers should not be on the hook for the fees. He also lamented that the case ended before it got to the Supreme Court, which might have ruled once and for all whether Fischbach’s actions were constitutional.

In the end, however, what was practically a foregone conclusion came to pass. The rules committee approved the expense with all of the panel’s Republicans voting yes, and its two Democrats voting no.

Afterwards, Bakk asked Gazelka if the vote cleared up the “last hangover business from the last session.”

Gazelka said that, with the exception some tweaks to new internal harassment policy language, the Fischbach matter’s resolution closes the books on an eventful 2017-18 biennium.

“It’s been quite a couple of years, when you think about some of the unique things we’ve gone through,” Gazelka said. “But it’s been a privilege to serve in this position for two years.”

Gazelka will repeat as Senate majority leader going into the next biennium. Bakk will repeat as minority leader.

Fischbach, who was present for the Dec. 11 hearing, did not answer reporters’ questions afterward.